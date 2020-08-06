3D Systems (DDD) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2
Shares of 3D Systems DDD depreciated 7% in after-hour trading on Wednesday after the company reported wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter of 2020.
For the second quarter, the company reported non-GAAP loss per share of 13 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 10 cents. Moreover, the bottom line compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s break-even earnings.
3D Systems’ revenues of $112.1 million missed the consensus mark of $117.9 million as well as declined 28.7% year over year. The company’s overall financial performance reflects the negative impact of lower demand for its products due to the pandemic-led shutdowns or reduced level of business activities.
Quarterly Details
3D Systems’ Healthcare segment revenues fell 11.4% to $50 million. The company’s Industrial division revenues plunged 38.5% year over year to $62.1 million
In the reported quarter, non-GAAP gross profit declined 37.6% year over year to $46.3 million, while margin shrunk 610 basis points to 41.3%. This decrease primarily resulted from lower volume and reduced absorption of overhead.
In the second quarter, the company’s non-GAAP operating expenses dropped 20.4% to $57.1 million. This year-over-year decline was chiefly due to the company’s sustained focus on lowering its cost structure. Non-GAAP SG&A costs were down 21.7% and non-GAAP R&D expense slid 17.1%.
3D Systems ended the June-end quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $63.9 million compared with the $112.8 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter. The company used $21 million of cash for operational activities during the first half of 2020.
