3D Systems' (DDD) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Down

3D Systems DDD reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 9 cents per share.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, 3D Systems reported revenues of $132.7 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter, which outpaced the consensus mark of $132.3 million. Excluding the impact of business divestments in 2022 and on a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 7.6% year over year.

3D Systems’ fourth-quarter performance reflected impacts of inflationary pressure, foreign exchange risks and supply chain disruptions, among other ongoing macroeconomic constraints.

Quarter in Detail

In the fourth quarter, product revenues represented 71.4% of the total revenues and decreased 19.4% to $94.7 million. Revenues from Services, which accounted for 28.6% of revenues, climbed 14.1% year over year to $38 million.

Revenues from the Healthcare segment fell 18.5% year over year to $60.7 million. The figure decreased 5.5% from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of business divestments, the segment’s revenues decreased 16.6% year over year.

The Industrial Division revenues decreased 5.7% year over year to $72 million while it went up by 5.7% sequentially. Excluding the impact of business divestments, the unit’s revenues increased 1.1%. The unit witnessed solid demand for products as well as materials.

Operating Details

During the fourth quarter of 2022, 3D Systems’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 18.6% year over year to $54.2 million. Consequently, the non-GAAP gross profit margin contracted 320 basis points (bps) to 40.9%. This decrease was because of year-over-year product mix changes, due to divestitures and increased supply chain disruptions.

Non-GAAP operating expenses flared up 18% to $64.1 million. The increase was driven by spending related to future growth, which includes expenses from acquisitions, research and development and corporate infrastructure.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $9.9 million against the year-ago operating income of $12.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.8 million. The margin of negative 3.6% reflected the inflationary impact on input costs and gradual investments for portfolio & business growth.

Balance Sheet Details

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $568.7 million, lower than the prior quarter's $609.4 million. As of Dec 31, 2022, 3D Systems had a total debt of $449.5 million, up from the previous quarter’s $448.9 million.

In 2022, the company utilized $68.4 million of cash from operational activities.

Full-Year Highlights

For the full-year 2023, 3D Systems reported revenues of $538 million, indicating a slump of 12.6% year over year. However, excluding the impact of business divestments, annual revenues jumped 3.3% year over year. The year-over-year increase in top-line results reflect continued strength in the Industrial segment, growing demand from Healthcare customers, offset by reduced sales to specific dental market customers.

The company reported non-GAAP loss of 23 cents per share compared with earnings of 45 cents reported year ago.

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 270 bps to 39.8%. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 22.1% to $241.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $26.9 million in 2022 against operating income of $33.5 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.8 million for the full-year 2023. The margin stood at negative 1.1%.

Guidance

3D Systems expects 2023 revenues to be between $545 million and $575 million.

The company projects non-GAAP gross margin to be 40-42%.

