3D Systems' (DDD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

3D Systems DDD reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share. The bottom line remained flat year over year.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, 3D Systems reported revenues of $150.9 million, down 12.6% from the year-ago quarter and 3.5% from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of business divestments in 2021, revenues surged 13.1% year over year. The top line outpaced the consensus mark of $144.6 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the fourth quarter, product revenues represented 77.9% of the total revenues and jumped 4.5% to $117.6 million. Meanwhile, revenues from Services, which accounted for 22.1% of revenues, plunged 44.6% year over year to $33.3 million.

Revenues from the Healthcare segment fell 12.9% year over year to $74.5 million. The figure declined 2.5% from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of business divestments in 2021, the segment’s revenues increased 5.1% year over year.

The industrial division revenues decreased 12.3% year over year to $76.4 million and 4.1% sequentially. Excluding the impact of business divestments in 2021, the unit’s revenues increased 22.2%. The company witnessed solid demand for products as well as materials.

Operating Details

During the fourth quarter of 2021, 3D Systems’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 10.3% year over year to $66.5 million. However, non-GAAP gross profit margin expanded 120 basis points (bps) to 44.1%. This increase was driven by high production levels and improved inventory management caused by increased supply chain resilience.

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 6.4% to $54.3 million. The downside was due to savings achieved from cost restructuring activities, and reduced SG&A expenses.

Non-GAAP operating income declined 23.6% to $12.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.9 million. The margin of 11.8% reflected disciplined approach to growth, cost management and focus on core businesses.

Balance Sheet Details

The global leader in additive manufacturing solutions exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $789.7 million, significantly higher from the prior quarter’s $502.8 million. As of Dec 31, 2021, 3D Systems had a total debt of $460 million.

During the full-year 2021, the company generated $48.1 million of operating cash flow.

Full-Year Highlights

For the full-year 2022, 3D Systems reported revenues of $615.6 million, indicating a surge of 10.5% year over year. Excluding the impact of business divestments, annual revenues surged 31.8% year over year. The year-over-year increase in top-line results reflect continued strength in the Industrial segment, growing demand from Healthcare customers and acceleration beyond pre-pandemic performance levels.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 45 cents per share compared with a loss of 11 cents reported year ago.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 40 bps to 43%. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 9.4% to $214.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating income increased from $0.3 million a year ago to $49.8 million in 2021. Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 150 bps to 19%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $74.1 million for the full-year 2022. The margin stood at 12%.

Guidance

3D Systems expects revenues between $570 million and $630 million for the full-year 2022. It projects non-GAAP gross margin to be 40-44%.

Non-GAAP operating expense is estimated to be $225-$250 million.

Management provided this guidance with the assumption that the pandemic, supply chain disruptions or any geopolitical events will not be of any concern in 2022.

