3D Systems (DDD) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

3D Systems DDD reported a non-GAAP loss of 11 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. The company reported a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported revenues of $114.8 million, which declined 13.5% year over year and lagged the consensus mark by 7.62%.



In the fourth quarter, Product revenues contributed 65.1% to total revenues and declined 21.1% to $74.8 million. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%.



Services revenues, contributing to 34.9% of revenues, rose 5.5% year over year to $40.1 million. The figure missed the consensus mark by 8.27%.

Quarter Details

In the fourth quarter, based on market type, Healthcare revenues fell 15.7% year over year to $51.2 million. On a constant-currency basis, the segment’s revenues fell 16.4% year over year, mainly due to continued softness across the dental orthodontic market.



The Industrial Division’s revenues fell 11.6% year over year to $63.7 million. On a constant-currency basis, the segment’s revenues declined 13.3%. A slowdown in printer sales caused the downside.



3D Systems’ non-GAAP gross profit fell 11.2% year over year to $48.2 million. The non-GAAP gross profit margin expanded 110 basis points to 41.9%, primarily driven by improved operational efficiencies and a favorable mix.



Adjusted EBITDA nosedived $12.3 million compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The downtick was mainly caused by reduced revenues and higher operating expenses, primarily due to investments in Regenerative Medicine and a temporary rise in consulting and outside services expenses.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $331.6 million, lower than $445.6 million as of Sep 30.



As of Dec 31, 2023, 3D Systems had a total debt of $319.3 million, down from $451.5 million as of Sep 30.

Guidance

For 2024, 3D Systems expects revenues between $ 475 million and $505 million.



The non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected to be 42-44% for the full year of 2024.



The non-GAAP operating expenses are projected in the $223-$238 million range for the full year of 2024.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, 3D Systems has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



3D Systems’ shares have lost 17.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 7.6%.



Crowdstrike CRWD, SEMrush SEMR and Adobe ADBE are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



CRWD currently sports Zacks Rank#1(Strong Buy), while SEMR and ADBE have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Crowdstrike shares have returned 25.8% year to date. CRWD is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on Mar 5.



SEMrush’s shares have declined 6.7% year to date. SEMR is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Mar 4.



Adobe’s shares have declined 7.4% year to date. ADBE is set to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Mar 13.

