3D Systems (DDD) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

3D Systems DDD reported third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 1 cent per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. The company had reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported revenues of $123.8 million, which declined 6.4% year over year and lagged the consensus mark by 0.07%.



In the third quarter, Product revenues represented 42.4% of total revenues and decreased 18.3% to $80.4 million. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.05%.



Services revenues, which accounted for the remaining 35% of revenues, jumped 20.8% year over year to $43.4 million. The figure beat the consensus mark by 4.27%.

3D Systems Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Quarter Details

In the third quarter, on the basis of market type, Healthcare revenues fell 18.3% year over year to $52.4 million. On a constant-currency basis, the segment’s revenues plunged 19.5% year over year, mainly due to continued softness across the dental orthodontic market.



The Industrial Division’s revenues increased 4.9% year over year to $71.4 million. On a constant-currency basis, the segment’s revenues increased 1.8%.



3D Systems’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 5% year over year to $55.5 million. The non-GAAP gross profit margin expanded 490 basis points to 44.8%, primarily driven by improved operational efficiencies and a favorable mix.



Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million against negative adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million, benefiting from improved operational efficiencies, favorable mix and lower incentive compensation expense.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $445.6 million, lower than $491.6 million as of Jun 30.



As of Sep 30, 2023, 3D Systems had a total debt of $451.5 million, slightly up from $450.8 million as of Jun 30.

Restructuring Details

3D Systems announced a restructuring initiative in October 2023 that is expected to deliver incremental cost savings of $45 - $55 million by the end of 2024.



It plans to release 39 new printer systems in 2024.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NetEase NTES, NVIDIA NVDA and Model N MODN are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetEase shares have gained 54.8% year to date. NTES is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16.



NVIDIA shares have returned 216.8% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 21.



Model N shares have declined 38.9% year to date. MODN is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 9.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Model N, Inc. (MODN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.