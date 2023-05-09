3D Systems (DDD) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Down Y/Y

3D Systems DDD reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP loss of 9 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line came in wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of 6 cents per share.

In the first quarter of 2023, 3D Systems reported revenues of $121.2 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter, which missed the consensus mark of $130.4 million. Excluding the impact of business divestments in 2023 and on a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 6.5% year over year.

3D Systems’ first-quarter performance reflected the impacts of inflationary pressure and foreign exchange risks, among other ongoing macroeconomic constraints.

Q1 in Detail

In the first quarter, product revenues represented 69.6% of the total revenues and decreased 16.1% to $84.4 million. Revenues from Services, which accounted for 30.4% of revenues, climbed 13.6% year over year to $36.8 million.

Revenues from the Healthcare segment fell 24.3% year over year to $48.7 million. The figure decreased 19.8% from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of business divestments, the segment’s revenues decreased 23.4% year over year.

The Industrial Division revenues increased 5.6% year over year to $72.5 million while it went up by 0.7% sequentially. Excluding the impact of business divestments, the unit’s revenues increased 9.3%. The unit witnessed solid demand for products as well as materials.

During the first quarter of 2023, 3D Systems’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 12.4% year over year to $47.2 million. Consequently, the non-GAAP gross profit margin contracted 160 basis points to 39%. This decrease was because of year-over-year product mix changes, due to divestitures and increased supply chain disruptions.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $10.1 million. The margin of negative 8.3% reflected the inflationary impact on input costs and gradual investments for portfolio & business growth.

Balance Sheet Details

The company exited the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $529.9 million, lower than the prior quarter's $568.7 million. As of Mar 31, 2023, 3D Systems had a total debt of $450.2 million, up from the previous quarter’s $449.5 million.

In first-quarter 2023, the company utilized $27.7 million of cash from operational activities.

Guidance

3D Systems expects 2023 revenues between $545 million and $575 million.

The company projects non-GAAP gross margin to be 40-42%.

