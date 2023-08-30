3D Systems (DDD) Price Target Decreased by 10.87% to 8.36

The average one-year price target for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) has been revised to 8.36 / share. This is an decrease of 10.87% from the prior estimate of 9.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.44% from the latest reported closing price of 6.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3D Systems. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDD is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 107,628K shares. The put/call ratio of DDD is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,195K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,540K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,296K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420K shares, representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 992.42% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 5,000K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,852K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,766K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDD by 7.35% over the last quarter.

3D Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, it brings innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering its customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to its unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of its application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.