3D Systems (DDD) Partners With EMS Group, Boosts Portfolio

3D Systems DDD recently announced that it has inked a strategic partnership with the Graubünden-headquartered EMS Group’s Specialty Chemicals business unit — EMS-GRILTECH — to jointly develop additive manufacturing materials.

The EMS-GRILTECH is specialized in the development and production of fibers, fusible adhesives and adhesive yarn for technical and textile applications, adhesion promoters for the tire industry, powder coatings and reactive diluents. With the EMS-GRILTECH, 3D Systems has launched DuraForm PAx Natural, a nylon copolymer that features properties similar to injection molded plastics.

The DuraForm PAx Natural offers elevated impact resistance with high elongation at break in any direction. It can be used with any commercially-available selective laser sintering (SLS) printer to manufacture tough, lightweight, production-grade parts for applications like tooling handles, orthotics, splints, and braces, ducting in rugged environments, living hinges, liquid reservoirs, and enclosures.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

The newly introduced first-to-market material’s low printing temperatures reduce the time to part in hand and increase printer uptime, enabling manufacturers to gain a competitive edge and accelerate their supply chains. The material offers long-term stability of over five years indoors and is designated as a clean running material that implies low operator maintenance.

The DuraForm PAx Natural, which can be processed easily, is highly recyclable, indicating that it will help manufacturers reduce waste and decrease production costs. 3D Systems is the sole distributor of the material at present. The company intends to develop other materials showcasing superior performance in the powder-bed fusion platform by utilizing SLS printing technology in the future.

3D Systems is currently witnessing robust prospects across most of its end businesses. The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like improving existing 3D printers, strengthening partnerships and enhancing productivity to drive growth. In March, it partnered with the Intelligent Surgery Ecosystem developer, Enhatch, to jointly design and deliver patient-specific medical devices. By integrating Enhatch's advanced technologies into its medical device workflow for developing patient-specific solutions, 3D Systems address the growing demand for personalized medical devices.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

3D Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of DDD have plunged 73.6% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Analog Devices ADI, Axcelis Technologies ACLS and Baidu BIDU. While Analog Devices and Axcelis currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Baidu carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 24 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 81 cents north to $9.24 per share in the past 60 days.



Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have decreased 13.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis' second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 3 cents northward to 99 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 10.3% north to $4.40 per share in the past 60 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 23.5%. Shares of ACLS have surged 39.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 2 cents southward to $1.38 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 74 cents north to $8.27 per share in the past 30 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 52.9%. Shares of BIDU have fallen 25.9% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.