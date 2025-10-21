Is 3D Systems (DDD) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is 3D Systems (DDD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

3D Systems is one of 187 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. 3D Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDD's full-year earnings has moved 33.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DDD has returned about 15.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 4.9%. This means that 3D Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Helios Technologies (HLIO). The stock has returned 21.3% year-to-date.

In Helios Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, 3D Systems belongs to the Commercial Printing industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.3% so far this year, so DDD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Helios Technologies falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #144. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.8%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on 3D Systems and Helios Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.