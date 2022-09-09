3D Systems (DDD) Launches Startup, Boosts Drug Discovery

3D Systems DDD recently announced the formation of a wholly-owned bioprinting startup — Systemic Bio — to accelerate the development of new drugs that will aid in reducing or eliminating the need for animal testing.

Initially, the 3D printing company is investing $15 million in seeds to offer its support to Systemic Bio. The new formation is likely to expand 3D Systems’ growth opportunities in the domain of pharmaceuticals and create a new revenue stream that could reach $100 million annually over the next five years.

Leveraging 3D Systems’ advanced bioprinting technologies, Systemic Bio intends to accurately produce vascularized organ models with the application of biomaterials and human cells. The new firm has created a unique organ-on-a-chip platform, h-VIOS (human vascularized integrated organ systems), by using hydrogels to produce complex vasculature. This organs-on-chip technology, when perfused with any desired drug compound, aids in studying drug metabolism and its effects on healthy or diseased tissue at the earliest stages of new pharmaceutical drug development.

Further, Systemic Bio will integrate its bioprinting solutions with 3D Systems’ Print to Perfusion process to bioprint highly complex, custom-designed, vascularized tissues for h-VIOS. This combination will enable DDD in 3D printing high-resolution scaffolds that perfectly imitate human tissues. This innovative approach might significantly reduce the high costs and time required for new drug discovery.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Systemic Bio will be headed by Taci Pereira.

Shares of DDD have plunged 69.4% in the past year.

