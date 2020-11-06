3D Systems (DDD) Incurs Loss in Q3, Revenues Beat Estimates

3D Systems DDD reported third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP loss of 3 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.5%. Moreover, the bottom line was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents per share.



Revenues of $135.1 million beat the consensus mark by 16.6% but declined 13% year over year.



Revenues from products division (57.2% of revenues) declined 18.2% year over year to $77.3 million. Services revenues (42.8% of revenues) fell 4.7% from the year-ago quarter to $57.9 million.

Quarterly Details

Healthcare segment revenues increased 6.1% year over year to $59.8 million. Robust dental end-market drove top-line growth.



Industrial division revenues plunged 23.8% year over year to $75.3 million.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP gross margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 43.5%. Products gross margin decreased primarily due to the under-absorption of supply chain overhead, resulting from lower production. However, services gross profit margin improved.



In the third quarter, 3D Systems’ non-GAAP operating expenses dropped 15.2% year over year to $58.8 million. This year-over-year decline was primarily driven by savings achieved from cost restructuring activities as well as reduced hiring and lower travel expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 620 bps to 43.7%. Research & development expense as a percentage of revenues increased 50 bps to 14%.

Balance Sheet Details

As of Sep 30, 2020, 3D Systems had cash and cash equivalents of $75.3 million compared with the $63.9 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter.



3D Systems had unused revolving credit facility worth $100 million with roughly $30.6 million available currently.



Total debt was $21.7 million as of Sep 30, 2020.



Moreover, under its at-the-market equity program (ATM program), the company issued $25 million of common stock during the reported quarter. Notably, $125 million is currently available under the ATM program.

