3D Systems (DDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

3D Systems (DDD) closed at $37.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DDD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DDD is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 120%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $171.76 million, up 4.37% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 111.76% higher within the past month. DDD is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, DDD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 103.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.34, which means DDD is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DDD's PEG ratio is currently 3.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Mini computers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.