3D Systems (DDD) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2

3D Systems DDD reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 7 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of break-even. The bottom line compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 12 cents per share.

In the second quarter of 2022, 3D Systems reported revenues of $140 million, down 13.8% from the year-ago quarter but up 5.3% from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of business divestments in 2022 and on a constant currency basis, revenues increased 7.8% year over year. The top line lagged the consensus mark of $149.1 million for the second consecutive quarter.

3D Systems’ second-quarter performance reflected impacts of inflationary pressure, foreign exchange risks and supply chain disruptions, among other ongoing macroeconomic constraints.

Quarter in Detail

In the second quarter, product revenues represented 74% of the total revenues and decreased 4.5% to $103.8 million. Revenues from Services, which accounted for 25.9% of revenues, plunged 32.7% year over year to $36.3 million.

Revenues from the Healthcare segment fell 13.4% year over year to $71.7 million. The figure increased 11.5% from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of business divestments, the segment’s revenues increased 4.7% year over year.

The industrial division revenues decreased 14.3% year over year to $68.3 million and 0.6% sequentially. Excluding the impact of business divestments, the unit’s revenues increased 11.2%. The company witnessed solid demand for products as well as materials.

Operating Details

During the second quarter of 2022, 3D Systems’ non-GAAP gross profit decreased 5.2% year over year to $53.3 million. Consequently, non-GAAP gross profit margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) to 38.1%. This decrease was driven by year-over-year product mix changes due to divestitures and increased supply chain disruptions.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 24.5% to $60.9 million. The increase was due to spending related to future growth, which includes expenses from acquisitions, research and development, and corporate infrastructure.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.6 million versus the year-ago operating income of $7.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.6 million. The margin of negative 1.9% reflected the inflationary impact on input costs and gradual investments for portfolio & business growth.

Balance Sheet Details

The company exited the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $638.2 million, lower than the prior quarter's $745.6 million. As of Jun 30, 2022, 3D Systems had a total debt of $448.1 million, slightly up from the previous quarter’s $447.5 million.

In the first six months of 2022, the company utilized $38.2 million of cash from operational activities.

Guidance

3D Systems once again trimmed its full-year 2022 guidance. The company now expects revenues between $530 million and $570 million, compared with the previously expected band of $580 million to $625 million. It now projects non-GAAP gross margin to be 39-41% rather than the previously estimated 40-43%.

Non-GAAP operating expense is estimated to be $245-$250 million, raising the lower end from the earlier projection of $235-$250 million.

Management provided this guidance with the assumption that the pandemic, supply chain disruptions or any geopolitical events will not be of any concern in 2022.

