3D Systems (DDD) Collaborates With Munich's Oerlikon AM

3D Systems DDD recently announced that it has collaborated with Munich-headquartered Oerlikon AM to scale metal additive manufacturing (AM). Together, the companies intend to catalyze metal AM applications in high-criticality markets like semiconductor and aerospace.

Per the agreement, 3D Systems combines its Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform with surface engineering capabilities of Oerlikon AM to ensure a faster manufacturing workflow for semiconductor and aerospace applications. Oerlikon is leveraging fourth 3D Systems DMP Factory 500 system to scale manufacturing in its North Carolina facility. This will expand Oerlikon’s end-to-end supply chain solution for high-precision, complex aluminum components for the U.S. market.

DDD’s Application Innovation Group and Oerlikon AM’s Application Engineering teams jointly developed this solution to produce high-criticality parts with lower lifecycle costs. This will enable increased quality, improved ownership costs and reduced time to market for the company. The combination of laser powder bed fusion process and material and process qualification results highest surface quality for metal 3D-printed parts that holds unique material properties.

The company is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. Going forward, it expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

In June, DDD and SWANY Co., Ltd. collaborated to promote large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing adoption in Japan. SWANY is planning to open a new demo center with 3D Systems EXT 1070 Titan Pellet printer (formerly, Titan Atlas 2.5 HS) in October 2023. Together, the companies will showcase high-throughput production capabilities by enabling efficient additive and subtractive production of large-format parts.

In May, an Ohio-based contract manufacturer, The Technology House, purchased SLA 750 from the company to enhance manufacturing workflow. In the same month, MolyWorks, a California-based developer of the circular economy for metal, integrated the company’s direct metal printing solution, Flex 350, into its manufacturing workflow.

In April, the company revealed that the University Hospital of Salzburg in Austria has successfully implemented 3D Systems’ Kumovis R1 printer and its subsidiary, Oqton’s D2P and Geomagic Freeform software solutions for meeting a specific patient’s need.

In March, DDD collaborated with Switzerland-based TE Connectivity TEL to develop an additive manufacturing solution that will produce electrical connectors meeting stringent UL regulatory requirements.

Designed under the partnership of the company’s Application Innovation Group and TE Connectivity’s team to meet TEL’s material performance and high tolerance requirements, the newly developed solution leverages 3D Systems’ Figure 4 Modular, Figure 4 material and 3D Sprint software solution & services. The solution is the first known printable photopolymer to complete a UL1-recognized long-term thermal aging study.

Oqton, a wholly-owned and independently operated subsidiary of the additive manufacturer, entered into a technical and commercial software development agreement with Baker Hughes BKR, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers based in Houston, TX, to create an industrial digital ecosystem.

Per the agreement, the two companies will combine the expertise in engineering and manufacturing skills to transform the way products are brought to the market in highly regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare. Baker Hughes intends to integrate Oqton’s Manufacturing Operating System into its proprietary applications creating an enhanced additive manufacturing platform that will accelerate innovation in energy sector.

During the March-ended quarter, 3D Systems reported revenues of $121.2 million, which declined 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $134.3 million, suggesting a 4% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $140.1 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Pick

Currently, 3D Systems, TE Connectivity and Baker Hughes carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Shares of DDD, TEL and BKR have gained 9.1%, 24.4% and 27.2%, respectively, over the past year.

