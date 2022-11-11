3D Systems (DDD) and ALM Team Up for Portfolio Expansion

3D Systems DDD recently announced that it has inked a partnership with Texas-based ALM to expand access to industry-leading additive manufacturing materials. As part of the agreement, 3D Systems will allow ALM to add 3D Systems’ DuraForm PAx material into its portfolio.

This will give ALM customers access to a unique nylon copolymer, which features properties similar to injection molded plastics. The technology can be used with any commercially-available selective laser sintering (SLS) printer to manufacture tough, lightweight, production-grade parts for applications like tooling handles, orthotics, splints and braces, ducting in rugged environments, living hinges, liquid reservoirs and enclosures.

With 3D Systems’ DuraForm PAx, ALM customers will be able to get access to 3D printing materials that offer elevated impact resistance with high elongation at break in any direction. This deal widens the choices available to them, which they can use for the application development process.

The DuraForm Pax material, which can be processed easily, is highly recyclable, indicating that it will help ALM customers reduce waste and decrease production costs. The material’s low printing temperatures reduce the time to part in hand and increase printer uptime, enabling manufacturers to gain a competitive edge and accelerate their supply chains. The material offers long-term stability of over five years indoors and is designated as a clean running material that implies low operator maintenance.

3D Systems Corporation Price and Consensus

3D Systems Corporation price-consensus-chart | 3D Systems Corporation Quote

Both partners will be showcasing the first-to-market DuraForm PAx solution as part of their additive manufacturing solutions portfolio in their respective booths at the Formnext 2022 event.

3D Systems is the sole distributor of the DuraForm Pax material at present. The company intends to develop other materials showcasing superior performance in the powder-bed fusion platform by utilizing SLS printing technology in the future.

3D Systems is anticipating material science to be a key driver in the transition to 3D production. It is investing large sums in material innovation across its portfolio to capitalize on this trend. Moving forward, DDD expects its portfolio of innovative products to drive more than 30% organic growth over the next couple of years, thereby enhancing its margins and earnings.

In September, the additive manufacturer declared the formation of a wholly-owned bioprinting startup, Systemic Bio, to accelerate the development of new drugs that will aid in reducing or eliminating the need for animal testing. This is likely to expand 3D Systems’ growth opportunities in the domain of pharmaceuticals and create a new revenue stream that could reach $100 million annually over the next five years.

Shares of the company declined 64% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

3D Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS, Fabrinet FN and Zscaler ZS. While Celestica and Fabrinet flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Zscaler carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents up to $1.86 per share in the past 30 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have declined 2.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 4 cents northward to $1.77 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 17 cents to $7.12 per share in the past seven days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have gained 3.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents north to 26 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 15 cents to $1.18 per share in the past 60 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 61.9% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.