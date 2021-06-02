3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse 3D Systems Corporation's (NYSE:DDD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. 3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The US$3.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$150m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$85m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on 3D Systems' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering 3D Systems, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$31m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 39% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of 3D Systems' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. 3D Systems currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are key fundamentals of 3D Systems which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at 3D Systems, take a look at 3D Systems' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

