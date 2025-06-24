3D Systems Announces Strategic Debt Retirement and Share Repurchase Transactions

3D Systems retires $88 million in debt, issues new notes due 2030, and repurchases 6% of outstanding shares.

3D Systems announced a series of strategic transactions aimed at strengthening its financial position by retiring approximately $88 million of debt, which represents 41% of its prior balance, while doing so at a significant discount. The company issued $92 million in new Convertible Senior Secured Notes due in 2030 to extend its debt maturity and simultaneously repurchased around 8 million shares, reducing dilution for shareholders. Following these actions, 3D Systems will maintain a robust cash reserve of approximately $140 million to support ongoing restructuring efforts and growth initiatives. CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves highlighted the importance of these transactions in enhancing the company's capital structure and financial flexibility, demonstrating a commitment to long-term shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Transactions permanently retire approximately $88 million of debt, which is 41% of the prior balance, at a meaningful discount to par.

Refinancing effort extends maturity with the issuance of $92 million Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2030.

The repurchase of 8 million shares, representing approximately 6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, reduces dilution for equity holders.

Strong remaining cash reserves support completion of restructuring efforts while maintaining continuity in key growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Company is issuing new Convertible Senior Secured Notes with a relatively high interest rate of 5.875%, which could increase future financial burdens.

Despite cost reductions and debt retirements, the company still maintains a significant amount of debt, with approximately $35 million in Existing Notes due in 2026 and $92 million in New Notes due in 2030, indicating continued financial liabilities.

Forward-looking statements in the release include risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance, suggesting potential instability.

FAQ

What recent financial transactions did 3D Systems announce?

3D Systems announced a series of transactions to retire approximately $88 million of debt and repurchase 8 million shares of stock.

How much debt did 3D Systems retire through this transaction?

The transaction permanently retires approximately $88 million of debt, which is 41% of the prior balance.

What is the new principal amount of Convertible Senior Secured Notes issued?

3D Systems issued $92 million in Convertible Senior Secured Notes due in 2030.

How does the share repurchase impact equity holders?

The repurchase of 8 million shares reduces dilution for equity holders by approximately 6% of the company’s outstanding common stock.

What are the benefits of these refinancing transactions?

These transactions strengthen capital structure, reduce overall debt, and extend maturity while supporting ongoing growth initiatives.

$DDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $DDD stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Strong remaining cash reserves support completion of restructuring efforts while maintaining continuity in key growth initiatives







ROCK HILL, S.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,



3D Systems



(NYSE: DDD) announced the closing of a series of strategic transactions to retire/refinance its outstanding 2026 convertible notes and repurchase shares of its common stock. The Company completed separate, privately negotiated agreements with a limited number of qualified institutional buyers to:







Issue $92 million aggregate principal amount of new 5.875% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the “New Notes”).







In connection with these transactions, the Company has repurchased approximately 8 million shares of its common stock concurrently with the closing of the New Notes issuance. The repurchase represents approximately 6% of 3D Systems’ 136.4 million shares outstanding as of May 2, 2025.





Following closing of these transactions, the Company’s balance sheet will reflect:







Approximately $140 million of cash to support debt obligations, restructuring activities and ongoing investment in key growth initiatives.















The New Notes will mature on June 15, 2030, unless earlier converted, redeemed, or repurchased, and will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum, payable semi-annually. The New Notes are convertible into shares of 3D Systems common stock at an initial conversion price reflecting a 20% premium to the Company’s last reported closing price on the New York Stock Exchange as of June 17, 2025.





In connection with the repurchase of the Existing Notes at a discount to par, the Company expects to recognize a gain of approximately $10 million in its financial statements for the second quarter.





Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems said, “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of these refinancing transactions, which mark an important step in the continued strengthening of our capital structure. Aided by our strong cash position, the transactions immediately reduce our overall outstanding debt at an attractive discount, significantly extending our debt maturity profile, while managing potential dilution through a simultaneous share repurchase. These transactions follow those of prior periods that have reduced our total debt by over 72% since 2021, with all of the transactions executed at opportunistic periods that have offered meaningful discounts to par value. We believe the transactions position 3D Systems with enhanced financial flexibility and a stronger foundation to continue executing our strategic initiatives and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”





This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities (including the shares of common stock, if any, into which the notes are convertible in certain circumstances), nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.





The offer and sale of the notes and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or qualified under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration or qualification requirements.







Advisors







Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent of the New Notes to 3D Systems.





Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Cantor Fitzgerald.





McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to 3D Systems.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the Company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.







About 3D Systems







Nearly 40 years ago, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the Company is available at





www.3dsystems.com





.





Investor Contact:



investor.relations@3dsystems.com







Media Contact:



press@3dsystems.com





