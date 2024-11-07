News & Insights

3D Systems announces several new products it will showcase at Formnext 2024

November 07, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

3D Systems (DDD) announced several new products it will showcase at Formnext 2024 including advanced printing technologies and materials engineered to help customers meet a variety of application needs and accelerate innovation. The company is introducing next generation products in its Stereolithography and Figure 4 portfolios – PSLA 270 full solution including the Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400, Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White – to address true production applications and accelerate the time to part. Additionally, 3D Systems has enhanced its SLS solution portfolio including new materials to drive productivity, flexibility and performance; expanded its MultiJet Printing materials portfolio to address applications with improved efficiency and repeatability; and introduced a new powder management peripheral for its DMP Flex 200, INVAC3D, developed by Delfin Industrial Vacuums. The breadth of new technologies the company is introducing demonstrates its commitment to continuous innovation, enabling customers to transform how they deliver their products and services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

