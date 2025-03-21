3D Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 26, 2025

3D Systems will announce Q4 2024 financial results and 2025 guidance on March 26, followed by a conference call on March 27.

3D Systems has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, along with guidance for 2025, after U.S. markets close on March 26, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on March 27 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company has a long history of innovation in 3D printing, providing a range of additive manufacturing solutions across various industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and automotive. Detailed information can be found on their investor website.

3D Systems is scheduled to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, which indicates transparency and engagement with investors.

The company will provide guidance for 2025, signaling confidence in future performance and direction.

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the financial results, allowing direct interaction with investors and stakeholders.

When will 3D Systems release its 2024 financial results?

3D Systems will release its 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025, after U.S. market close.

What time is the financial results conference call?

The conference call will take place on March 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the 3D Systems conference call?

You can listen to the conference call via webcast at www.3dsystems.com/investor or by telephone at 201-689-8345.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conference call ends.

Where can I find more information about 3D Systems?

More information about 3D Systems can be found on their official website at www.3dsystems.com.

$DDD Insider Trading Activity

$DDD insiders have traded $DDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W HULL (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 115,971 shares for an estimated $447,648

JEFFREY A GRAVES (President and CEO) purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

$DDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $DDD stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DDD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DDD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

ROCK HILL, S.C., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



3D Systems



(NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provide 2025 guidance after the U.S. stock markets close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these financial results and outlook on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call







Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time





Listen via webcast:



www.3dsystems.com/investor







Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345





The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at



www.3dsystems.com/investor



.







About 3D Systems







More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at



www.3dsystems.com



.



