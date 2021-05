May 19 (Reuters) - Formlabs said on Wednesday it had doubled its valuation to $2 billion, after SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $150 million investment in the 3D printing company.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

