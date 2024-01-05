3D Investment Partners raises Sapporo Holdings stake above 15% - filing

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners has raised its stake in Sapporo Holdings to 15.97% from 14.82%, according to a filing.

In October last year, Sapporo launched a strategic review of its business having come under pressure from shareholders - including 3D - unhappy with stagnant growth.

Since then, 3D has increased its shareholding multiple times. It held 5.09% until around the end of October, according to a separate filing.

3D had previously criticised Sapporo for what it said was an undue focus on its real estate business and suboptimal capital allocation which 3D said hinders growth in the core alcoholic beverage business.

