3D Energi Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

3D Energi Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with significant support for key items including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Mr. Leo De Maria, and approval of a 10% placement facility. The company’s shareholders showed overwhelming approval, indicating strong confidence in the management’s strategy and future plans. This positive outcome may boost investor interest in the company’s stock.

