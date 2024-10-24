News & Insights

3D Energi Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

October 24, 2024 — 12:59 am EDT

3D Oil Limited (AU:TDO) has released an update.

3D Energi Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with significant support for key items including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Mr. Leo De Maria, and approval of a 10% placement facility. The company’s shareholders showed overwhelming approval, indicating strong confidence in the management’s strategy and future plans. This positive outcome may boost investor interest in the company’s stock.

