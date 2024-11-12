News & Insights

3D Energi Limited Addresses Share Price Volatility

November 12, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

3D Oil Limited (AU:TDO) has released an update.

3D Energi Limited (ASX: TDO) has confirmed that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent fluctuations in its share price and trading volume. The company attributes these changes to external market factors and assures compliance with ASX listing rules. This transparency comes as TDO’s share price rose from $0.07 to $0.09, prompting a query from ASX.

