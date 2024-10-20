News & Insights

3D Energi Advances Otway Gas Exploration Strategy

October 20, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

3D Oil Limited (AU:TDO) has released an update.

3D Energi Limited has announced significant progress in its Otway Exploration Drilling Program, aiming to address Victoria’s energy needs amidst anticipated gas shortfalls. The company plans to drill up to six exploration wells and has finalized essential contracts for subsea wellheads and other equipment. This strategy is part of a joint venture with ConocoPhillips Australia, focusing on delivering gas efficiently through existing infrastructure.

