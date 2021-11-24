3D Encourages Board Of Toshiba To Conduct Informed, Objective Review Of Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd, an independent Singapore-based Japan focused value investing fund manager, has sent an open letter to Strategic Review Committee and Board of Toshiba Corporation (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK). 3D, one of Toshiba's largest shareholders, does not intend to support the plan to split Toshiba into three separate entities, absent very compelling additional disclosures from the SRC. It believes the splitting of Toshiba into three pieces is very likely to create three underperforming companies. 3D also stated that it is convinced that a better process would have yielded better alternatives for Toshiba.

"We therefore encourage you to open a formal process, develop a compelling plan for each of the businesses, provide detailed diligence materials and management meetings to interested financial and strategic parties, encourage and enable stretch proposals from those parties and evaluate the best path forward for Toshiba in light of the competitive proposals that we are certain will be submitted," 3D said.

