3B BlackBio To Use OraSure OMNIgene·ORAL Collection Device For SARS-CoV-2 Test

(RTTNews) - OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) and microbiome laboratory and analytical services announced that its OMNIgene·ORAL collection device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization amendment granted to 3B BlackBio Biotech, a supplier and developer for RT-PCR diagnostic assays in India. The EUA amendment will allow 3B BlackBio Biotech's North American distributor, Genophyll Enterprises, to expand saliva COVID-19 PCR-based viral diagnostic testing across the U.S. as well as from their upcoming New Jersey-based laboratory.

OraSure's OMNIgene·ORAL saliva collection devices are intended for use by individuals to collect and immediately stabilize saliva specimens suspected of containing SARS-CoV-2 ribonucleic acid at ambient temperature for transport.

