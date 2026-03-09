This $39 Billion Company Made Just $54.3 Million in the Last Year, but People Keep Buying It. Should You?

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile trades at a steep 382x price-to-sales ratio, betting heavily on a future that hasn't yet materialized.

Major carrier partnerships give AST SpaceMobile a path to potentially massive recurring revenue, but it's far from guaranteed.

With only a handful of satellites currently in orbit, significant execution risk remains before the company can deliver on its ambitious promise.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is one of the most aggressively valued stocks on the market. The company trades at a $39 billion market cap on just $54.3 million in trailing-12-month (TTM) revenue, a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of over 382.

Why are investors paying such a premium for AST stock?

If the company can deliver on its promise, the payoff could be enormous. AST is building a satellite constellation designed to deliver cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones. Its partners include AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, and now TELUS -- carriers collectively serving billions of subscribers. If commercial service activates at scale, recurring revenue could reach tens of billions annually. It's also recently landed a defense contract, adding another potential revenue stream.

Is AST SpaceMobile worth the risk?

But that's a lot of "ifs." AST has a handful of satellites in orbit and plans to launch dozens more by year end, but it still has a long way to go, and there is significant execution risk.

At this valuation, you're paying a premium for a future that's far from guaranteed. Still, there's enough of an opportunity here for investors with a very high risk tolerance.

