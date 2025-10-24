A $38 Trillion Problem: ETFs to Play Rising Debt Pressure

With the U.S. government shutdown entering its third week, the gross national debt topped $38 trillion on Wednesday, setting a record and highlighting the rapid rise in the nation’s debt. According to Yahoo Finance, this marks the quickest $1 trillion increase in U.S. debt, apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the U.S. reaching $37 trillion as recently as August.

According to the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model’s Kent Smetters, as reported by The Associated Press and quoted on the abovementioned Yahoo Finance article, an increasing debt burden eventually fuels inflation, reducing the buying power of Americans.

Higher borrowing costs for mortgages and cars, reduced wages, with businesses having less to invest, and pricier goods and services are some effects of rising government debt on Americans, as highlighted by the Government Accountability Office.

Repayment Roadblocks

Per the Joint Economic Committee, according to the abovementioned Yahoo Finance article, the U.S. national debt rose by about $69,714 per second during the last year.

According to Michael A. Peterson, as quoted on Fortune, servicing the national debt is becoming increasingly costly. Annual interest payments now approach $1 trillion, making it the fastest-growing item in the federal budget. The government spent $4 trillion on interest over the past decade and Peterson projects that this will rise to $14 trillion over the next 10 years.

According to the Yale Budget Lab, soaring federal debt pressures inflation and interest rates, potentially slowing growth and raising borrowing costs for households and businesses, as quoted on Fortune. Similarly, an EY analysis adds that this trajectory could lead to prolonged job and income losses.

Additionally, per the Fortune article, each day of government shutdown drives up short-term costs, slows the economy and pushes back fiscal reforms, making the debt problem even worse.

ETFs to Consider

Preserving capital and cushioning volatility are key for investors looking to navigate a potentially tumultuous period. Investors should adopt a defensive and conservative investment theme in the near term, as it's better to be cautious than unprepared.

Even minor negative developments could unsettle markets, prompting overselling or panic-driven moves. Investors can turn to strategies like buy-and-hold and dollar-cost averaging.

With ETFs offering diversification and tax efficiency, investors can use them to increase exposure to defensive funds. Investing in these sectors provides dual benefits, protecting portfolios during market downturns and offering gains when the market trends upward.

Below, we highlight a few areas in which investors can increase their exposure.

Value ETFs

Characterized by solid fundamentals, such as earnings, dividends, book value and cash flow, these stocks trade below their intrinsic value, representing undervaluation. The S&P 500 Value Index has gained 7.52% year to date.

Vanguard Value ETF VTV, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE, having a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), could be appealing options.

Consumer Staple ETFs

Increasing exposure to consumer staple funds can bring balance and stability to investors’ portfolios. Investors can put more money in consumer staples funds to safeguard themselves from potential market downturns. The S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index has gained 3.20% year to date.

Investors can consider Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF VDC and iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF IYK.

Quality ETFs

Investors can look at funds like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ and JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF JQUA. Amid market uncertainty, quality investing emerges as a strategic response, providing a buffer against potential headwinds.

Volatility ETFs

Increasing exposure to volatility ETFs in the short term can be a winning move for investors. These funds have delivered short-term gains during periods of market chaos and may climb further if volatility continues.

With the potential for increased volatility, adding these ETFs may be a smart strategic move. Investors can consider iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY and ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF VIXM.

