News & Insights

Markets

38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

December 10, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool ->

When you're living off a fixed income, every dollar matters. You worked hard for decades, and you paid the government every step of the way. You don't want to pay it any more than you have to once you're retired.

Fortunately, if you live in one of the 38 states listed below, you can rest assured that your state won't try to take a slice of your Social Security benefits. And if you live in one of the 12 that still taxes benefits, don't worry. Below, we'll look at what you can do to hold onto as much of your checks as possible.

Smiling couple sitting on porch looking out at nature.

Image source: Getty Images.

These 38 states won't touch a penny of your Social Security benefits

Residents of the following 38 states don't tax the Social Security benefits of any of their recipients:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Delaware
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Hawaii
  10. Idaho
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Iowa
  14. Kentucky
  15. Louisiana
  16. Maine
  17. Maryland
  18. Massachusetts
  19. Michigan
  20. Mississippi
  21. Nevada
  22. New Hampshire
  23. New Jersey
  24. New York
  25. North Carolina
  26. North Dakota
  27. Ohio
  28. Oklahoma
  29. Oregon
  30. Pennsylvania
  31. South Carolina
  32. South Dakota
  33. Tennessee
  34. Texas
  35. Virginia
  36. Washington
  37. Wisconsin
  38. Wyoming

Residents of the District of Columbia won't owe any state Social Security taxes either. But it's possible that seniors in the above states could still owe federal taxes. More on those below.

Don't panic if you live in one of the other 12 states

The following 12 states have laws on the books that enable them to tax the Social Security benefits of some of their seniors:

  1. Colorado
  2. Connecticut
  3. Kansas
  4. Minnesota
  5. Missouri
  6. Montana
  7. Nebraska
  8. New Mexico
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Utah
  11. Vermont
  12. West Virginia

But there's good news for residents of Missouri and Nebraska. Both of these states will eliminate their benefit taxes on Jan. 1, 2024. As for the other states, some residents will likely continue to pay Social Security benefit taxes for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't necessarily mean you will.

Each state sets its own rules that determine which seniors owe benefit taxes, and they generally focus on high earners. For example, Connecticut residents don't have to worry about Social Security benefit taxes unless their adjusted gross income (AGI) exceeds $100,000 for married couples filing jointly or $75,000 for all other tax-filing statuses. To learn more about the rules in your state, contact your state department of taxation.

The federal government taxes Social Security too

The federal government taxes Social Security benefits of seniors in all states, and these are much tougher to avoid. The following table shows how much of your Social Security benefit could be taxable, depending on your marital status and provisional income -- your AGI, plus any non-taxable interest and half your annual Social Security benefit.

Marital Status

No Benefits Taxable

Up to 50% of Benefits Taxable

Up to 85% of Benefits Taxable

Single

Provisional incomes under $25,000

Provisional incomes between $25,000 and $34,000

Provisional incomes over $34,000

Married

Provisional incomes under $32,000

Provisional incomes between $32,000 and $44,000

Provisional incomes over $44,000

Source: Social Security Administration.

These taxation thresholds haven't changed in 30 years, and more seniors are encountering them as average benefit checks rise. You may be able to avoid them by reducing your annual expenses or relying more upon Roth savings since this doesn't factor into your AGI. But that might not work for everyone.

In that case, the next best thing to do is prepare for Social Security benefits. Try to estimate what you'll owe in benefit taxes and set this money aside. Or you can ask the Social Security Administration to withhold some money from your checks for taxes so you don't face any issues at tax time. If you have any questions, contact a tax professional for personalized advice.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.