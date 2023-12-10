38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

When you're living off a fixed income, every dollar matters. You worked hard for decades, and you paid the government every step of the way. You don't want to pay it any more than you have to once you're retired.

Fortunately, if you live in one of the 38 states listed below, you can rest assured that your state won't try to take a slice of your Social Security benefits. And if you live in one of the 12 that still taxes benefits, don't worry. Below, we'll look at what you can do to hold onto as much of your checks as possible.

These 38 states won't touch a penny of your Social Security benefits

Residents of the following 38 states don't tax the Social Security benefits of any of their recipients:

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Mississippi Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Virginia Washington Wisconsin Wyoming

Residents of the District of Columbia won't owe any state Social Security taxes either. But it's possible that seniors in the above states could still owe federal taxes. More on those below.

Don't panic if you live in one of the other 12 states

The following 12 states have laws on the books that enable them to tax the Social Security benefits of some of their seniors:

Colorado Connecticut Kansas Minnesota Missouri Montana Nebraska New Mexico Rhode Island Utah Vermont West Virginia

But there's good news for residents of Missouri and Nebraska. Both of these states will eliminate their benefit taxes on Jan. 1, 2024. As for the other states, some residents will likely continue to pay Social Security benefit taxes for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't necessarily mean you will.

Each state sets its own rules that determine which seniors owe benefit taxes, and they generally focus on high earners. For example, Connecticut residents don't have to worry about Social Security benefit taxes unless their adjusted gross income (AGI) exceeds $100,000 for married couples filing jointly or $75,000 for all other tax-filing statuses. To learn more about the rules in your state, contact your state department of taxation.

The federal government taxes Social Security too

The federal government taxes Social Security benefits of seniors in all states, and these are much tougher to avoid. The following table shows how much of your Social Security benefit could be taxable, depending on your marital status and provisional income -- your AGI, plus any non-taxable interest and half your annual Social Security benefit.

Marital Status No Benefits Taxable Up to 50% of Benefits Taxable Up to 85% of Benefits Taxable Single Provisional incomes under $25,000 Provisional incomes between $25,000 and $34,000 Provisional incomes over $34,000 Married Provisional incomes under $32,000 Provisional incomes between $32,000 and $44,000 Provisional incomes over $44,000

These taxation thresholds haven't changed in 30 years, and more seniors are encountering them as average benefit checks rise. You may be able to avoid them by reducing your annual expenses or relying more upon Roth savings since this doesn't factor into your AGI. But that might not work for everyone.

In that case, the next best thing to do is prepare for Social Security benefits. Try to estimate what you'll owe in benefit taxes and set this money aside. Or you can ask the Social Security Administration to withhold some money from your checks for taxes so you don't face any issues at tax time. If you have any questions, contact a tax professional for personalized advice.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.