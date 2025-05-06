374Water Inc. Supports EPA's New Actions to Address PFAS Contamination and Enhance Public Health Protections

374Water supports the EPA's actions to combat PFAS contamination, emphasizing public health and accountability for polluters.

Suite of Actions Highlight Protecting Public Health and Polluter Accountability







DURHAM, N.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today issued a statement in strong support of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) newly announced major actions to combat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) contamination.





The EPA's comprehensive strategy underscores the federal government’s commitment to safeguard public health through preventing PFAS from entering drinking water systems and holding polluters accountable. The EPA initiative is built around three core principles: strengthening science, fulfilling statutory obligations and enhancing transparency, and building partnerships.





Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water, expressed strong support: “The EPA’s latest announcement reaffirms the Agency’s intent to protect American communities. We believe these actions and the regulatory environment for PFAS will create strong demand tailwinds for our AirSCWO platform designed to destroy a wide variety of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes reaching non-detect or below EPA required levels, including PFAS. We expect the planned actions to quantify liabilities and expand PFAS remediation efforts could drive significant interest in our technology as companies look to limit liabilities and public funds are allocated for cleanup efforts.





“At 374Water, we are proud to be part of the solution by advancing our AirSCWO platform and addressing PFAS contamination across the municipal, federal, and industrial sectors. Administrator Zeldin has demonstrated consistent leadership on PFAS issues since his time in Congress, particularly with the PFAS Congressional Task Force, and we are encouraged by the strong stance he expressed today. 374Water remains committed to working alongside regulators, industry partners, and communities to drive meaningful progress in the safe destruction of PFAS and other harmful organic contaminants,” concluded Gannon.





Planned EPA actions include:







Implement a PFAS testing strategy under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)



Provide annual updates to PFAS Destruction and Disposal Guidance (versus every 3 years)



Develop effluent limitation guidelines (ELGs) for PFAS manufacturers to reduce discharges



Strengthen RCRA authorities to improve PFAS waste management and disposal



Expand the Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) and enforce Clean Water Act and TSCA limitations



Establish a “polluter pays” framework to protect passive receivers



Advance PFAS remediation and cleanup efforts



Determine next steps on the biosolids risk assessment by incorporating public input







In the



EPA’s press release



, Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized the Agency’s multi-pronged approach: “



I have long been concerned about PFAS and the efforts to help states and communities dealing with legacy contamination in their backyards. With today’s announcement, we are tackling PFAS from all of EPA’s program offices—advancing research and testing, preventing contamination of drinking water, holding polluters accountable, and supporting passive receivers. This is just the beginning of our work to ensure Americans have access to the cleanest air, land, and water.



”







About 374Water







374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting



www.374water.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the regulatory environment, demand for our solutions, our ability to destroy PFAS, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investor Relations and Media Contact







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235







SCWO@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





