374Water, Inc. releases white paper showcasing AirSCWO technology

374Water released a white paper showcasing its AirSCWO technology’s successful lab and commercial-scale tests in the destruction of Aqueous Film-Forming Foam. AFFF, widely used throughout the firefighting industry, contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of persistent and potentially hazardous chemicals that pose risks to human health and ecosystems. Over 99.99% of PFAS compounds were destroyed within seconds in the Company’s tests, positioning 374Water’s AirSCWO technology as a potential leading, environmentally safe solution to complete commercial-scale destruction of AFFF and related PFAS compounds. White Paper Highlights: AFFF, a synthetic firefighting agent, is widely employed by government, municipal, and industrial fire safety teams for rapid suppression of liquid fuel fires. Since the 1960s, its extensive use in high-risk settings like military bases, airports, and chemical plants has led to significant PFAS contamination of soil and water. Increasingly stringent environmental and health regulations are driving the phase-out of PFAS-containing AFFF, with requirements for safe disposal to prevent further contamination. For instance, the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 mandates a DoD transition to fluorine-free AFFF alternatives by October 2024. Additionally, U.S. states are implementing AFFF buy-back programs, and the EU’s 2024 regulation enforces phased restrictions on PFAS in firefighting foams for public and aviation sectors. 374Water’s AirSCWO technology leverages supercritical water oxidation to destroy organic waste, producing only clean water, mineral effluent, and recoverable heat. In multiple lab and commercial-scale tests, AirSCWO consistently achieved greater than99.99% destruction of AFFF, transforming complex waste into inert by-products. AirSCWO offers a timely, scalable solution for government and industrial partners seeking reliable, high-throughput PFAS disposal.

