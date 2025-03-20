374Water Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

374Water Inc. will report its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

374Water Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, after the market closes on March 27, 2025. Following this announcement, CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, which will include a question-and-answer session and a presentation available online. The company specializes in waste destruction technology and aims to provide innovative solutions for wastewater treatment and waste management across various sectors. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to effectively process a range of organic wastes, contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing costs for its customers.

374Water will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The upcoming conference call allows investors to engage directly with the CEO and CFO, promoting accountability and openness about the company’s performance.

The company continues to position itself as a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, which underscores its potential for growth in a critical environmental sector.

Through its AirSCWO technology, 374Water demonstrates a commitment to sustainable practices, making it an attractive option for customers seeking to meet environmental regulations and reduce costs.

Announcement of financial results after market close may lead to market volatility, impacting investor confidence.

Failure to provide more immediate positive news or developments regarding operational performance could suggest underlying issues.

The need for a conference call to discuss results may indicate that the company wants to prepare stakeholders for potentially unfavorablefinancial news

When will 374Water report its financial results?

374Water will report its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on March 27, 2025.

What time is the conference call for 374Water's financial results?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 27, 2025.

Who will host the 374Water conference call?

CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will host the conference call.

How can I access the 374Water conference call?

You can access the call by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or through the provided webcast link.

Will there be a replay of the 374Water conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available starting three hours after the call and running until April 10, 2025.

$SCWO Insider Trading Activity

$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,322,292 shares for an estimated $1,294,373 .

. JAMES MICHAEL VANDERHIDER purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $312,500

CHRIS M GANNON (President & CEO) purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

RICHARD H DAVIS purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARC DESHUSSES purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

DEANNA RENE ESTES purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

BUDDIE J PENN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $25,000

PETER MANDEL (General Counsel) purchased 10,800 shares for an estimated $13,500

ADRIENNE ANDERSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,500

$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DURHAM, N.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Following this, the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024..





374Water CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website



here



.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Date



:





Thursday, March 27, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)











Dial-in:







1-877-423-9813











International Dial-in



:





1-201-689-8573











Conference Code:







13752175











Webcast



:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1711128&tp_key=c9013ba56e















A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through April 10, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13752175. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section



here



.







About 374Water







374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting



www.374water.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Investor Relations and Media Contact







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235







SCWO@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





