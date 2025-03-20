374Water Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

374Water Inc. will report its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.
Quiver AI Summary
374Water Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, after the market closes on March 27, 2025. Following this announcement, CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, which will include a question-and-answer session and a presentation available online. The company specializes in waste destruction technology and aims to provide innovative solutions for wastewater treatment and waste management across various sectors. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to effectively process a range of organic wastes, contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing costs for its customers.
Potential Positives
- 374Water will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.
- The upcoming conference call allows investors to engage directly with the CEO and CFO, promoting accountability and openness about the company’s performance.
- The company continues to position itself as a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, which underscores its potential for growth in a critical environmental sector.
- Through its AirSCWO technology, 374Water demonstrates a commitment to sustainable practices, making it an attractive option for customers seeking to meet environmental regulations and reduce costs.
Potential Negatives
- Announcement of financial results after market close may lead to market volatility, impacting investor confidence.
- Failure to provide more immediate positive news or developments regarding operational performance could suggest underlying issues.
- The need for a conference call to discuss results may indicate that the company wants to prepare stakeholders for potentially unfavorablefinancial news
FAQ
When will 374Water report its financial results?
374Water will report its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on March 27, 2025.
What time is the conference call for 374Water's financial results?
The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 27, 2025.
Who will host the 374Water conference call?
CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will host the conference call.
How can I access the 374Water conference call?
You can access the call by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or through the provided webcast link.
Will there be a replay of the 374Water conference call?
Yes, a replay will be available starting three hours after the call and running until April 10, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SCWO Insider Trading Activity
$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,322,292 shares for an estimated $1,294,373.
- JAMES MICHAEL VANDERHIDER purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $312,500
- CHRIS M GANNON (President & CEO) purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $150,000
- RICHARD H DAVIS purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- MARC DESHUSSES purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $40,000
- DEANNA RENE ESTES purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $30,000
- BUDDIE J PENN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $25,000
- PETER MANDEL (General Counsel) purchased 10,800 shares for an estimated $13,500
- ADRIENNE ANDERSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,120,365 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $764,761
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 1,117,527 shares (+2276.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,823
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. removed 170,899 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $232,422
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 136,753 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,347
- TFO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 118,596 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,953
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 86,959 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,358
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 80,824 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,170
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
DURHAM, N.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Following this, the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024..
374Water CEO Chris Gannon and CFO Russell Kline will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website
here
.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date
:
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time:
4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Dial-in:
1-877-423-9813
International Dial-in
:
1-201-689-8573
Conference Code:
13752175
Webcast
:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1711128&tp_key=c9013ba56e
A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through April 10, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13752175. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section
here
.
About 374Water
374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting
www.374water.com
and follow us on
LinkedIn
.
Investor Relations and Media Contact
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
SCWO@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.