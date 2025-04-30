374Water Inc. Nominates James Pawloski as Independent Director Ahead of Annual Meeting

James Pawloski nominated as Independent Director at 374Water's upcoming Annual Meeting on June 11, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

374Water Inc. has announced the nomination of James Pawloski, former President & CEO of Regeneration and Recovery Solutions at Veolia North America, as an Independent Director at the company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for June 11, 2025. Pawloski brings extensive experience in environmental services and business leadership, having previously managed a significant portfolio at Veolia and holding various roles during his 25 years at DuPont. The company believes his expertise will enhance its strategic initiatives and support its growth in the waste management sector. Pawloski expressed enthusiasm for the potential of 374Water's AirSCWO technology in addressing wastewater treatment needs and looks forward to contributing to the company's development.

Potential Positives

Appointment of James Pawloski as an advisor and nominee for Independent Director enhances the company's leadership with extensive experience in waste and environmental solutions.

Mr. Pawloski's background includes managing significant financial responsibilities at Veolia, indicating potential for improved operational efficiencies and profitability at 374Water.

His endorsement of the AirSCWO technology highlights its innovative capacity and market potential in addressing wastewater treatment and waste management needs.

The upcoming Annual Meeting provides shareholders with a chance to approve Mr. Pawloski’s nomination, promoting engagement and transparency within the company's governance structure.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of an Independent Director and advisor could indicate potential instability or restructuring within the company's leadership.

The need to rely on an external advisor with a notable background may suggest a lack of internal expertise or confidence in current management.

Forward-looking statements about growth and achieving milestones highlight inherent risks, suggesting current performance may not meet future expectations.

FAQ

Who is James Pawloski?

James Pawloski is the former President & CEO at Veolia North America, nominated as an Independent Director at 374Water.

When is the Annual Meeting of Stockholders?

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What is 374Water's main technology?

374Water's main technology is the AirSCWO system, designed for efficient waste and wastewater destruction.

What experience does Pawloski bring to 374Water?

Pawloski brings extensive leadership experience in waste management, with a focus on operational efficiencies and profitability improvements.

How can I learn more about 374Water?

You can learn more about 374Water by visiting their website at www.374water.com and following them on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SCWO Insider Trading Activity

$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 1,384,958 shares for an estimated $1,260,233 .

. JAMES MICHAEL VANDERHIDER purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $312,500

CHRIS M GANNON (President & CEO) purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

RICHARD H DAVIS purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARC DESHUSSES purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

DEANNA RENE ESTES purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

BUDDIE J PENN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $25,000

PETER MANDEL (General Counsel) purchased 10,800 shares for an estimated $13,500

ADRIENNE ANDERSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Former President & CEO of Regeneration and Recovery Solutions at Veolia North America Nominated as Independent Director at Upcoming Annual Meeting









Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 11, 2025







DURHAM, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of James Pawloski as an advisor to the Company.





Mr. Pawloski has also been nominated to serve as an Independent Director of 374Water, which will be voted on along with other matters at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held as a virtual-only meeting at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 11, 2025. Information regarding the proposals to be voted on is available in the definitive proxy materials filed by 374Water with respect to the Annual Meeting.





Mr. Pawloski brings significant leadership experience, most recently serving as the President & CEO of Regeneration and Recovery Solutions at Veolia North America, LLC until September 2023. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing a diverse portfolio within the environmental services sector, focusing on liquid waste management and efficient recovery solutions. During his tenure at Veolia, Mr. Pawloski successfully managed a $300 million line of business while also overseeing P&Ls totaling $500 million in revenue. He was instrumental in driving operational efficiencies and scaling the regeneration business from $40 million to $80 million EBITDA. Before his time at Veolia, Mr. Pawloski spent 25 years with DuPont, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in business leadership, operations, strategy, M&A and business transformation. He spent 5 years managing DuPont’s Clean Technologies business, which specializes in delivering innovative services and solutions to the refining sector. He holds a BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware, and an MBA degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.





“We are pleased to welcome Jim as an advisor, and we expect his perspective and extensive experience in waste, wastewater, and environmental solutions to support our commercial trajectory,” said Chris Gannon, President and CEO of 374Water. “Jim brings strong capabilities in enhancing profitability through strategic initiatives and effective management and spearheading various technology and service offerings that transformed traditional business models into sustainable, customer-centric solutions. We are privileged to welcome someone with such a prestigious background as an advisor and look forward to his appointment as an Independent Director following the Annual Meeting.”





Mr. Pawloski added, “I am impressed with the AirSCWO System and its potential to address unmet needs in wastewater treatment and waste management. I look forward to working alongside the 374Water management team and Board of Directors, and leverage my experience to assist 374Water with domestic and international growth as the company continues to advance toward key milestones.”







About 374Water







374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting



www.374water.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to grow domestically and internationally and to achieve key milestones, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investor Relations and Media Contact







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235







SCWO@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.