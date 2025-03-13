374Water Inc. Appoints Raj Melkote as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Innovation and Growth

Raj Melkote has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of 374Water Inc., aiming to enhance innovation and growth in waste management.

374Water Inc. has appointed Raj Melkote as its new Chief Technology Officer, bringing over 30 years of experience in research and development and engineering across various industries. Melkote previously served as CTO at BayoTech Hydrogen and held significant roles at companies like Edwards Vacuum and Honeywell. He is expected to lead the engineering organization at 374Water, driving innovation and growth for the company's AirSCWO technology, which addresses wastewater treatment and waste management challenges. CEO Chris Gannon expressed confidence in Melkote's ability to enhance product commercialization and technology development to better serve municipal, federal, and industrial markets. Melkote is enthusiastic about contributing to 374Water's mission of improving global waste management solutions.

Appointment of Raj Melkote as Chief Technology Officer brings over 30 years of experience in R&D and engineering, enhancing the company's leadership in innovation and technology.

Melkote's previous role as CTO at BayoTech involved significant advancements in hydrogen technology, indicating strong potential for innovation in 374Water's AirSCWO technology.

The appointment is expected to accelerate the development and scaling of 374Water's AirSCWO systems to meet increasing waste destruction needs in municipal, federal, and industrial markets.

The statement from the CEO emphasizes confidence in Melkote's ability to drive efficiency and product commercialization, which could bolster the company's market position and growth prospects.

Appointment of a new CTO suggests a significant organizational change, which may raise concerns about stability and continuity within the company.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates potential vulnerabilities and uncertainties regarding the company's future performance and growth prospects.

Who is the new CTO of 374Water?

Raj Melkote has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of 374Water.

What experience does Raj Melkote bring to 374Water?

Raj Melkote has over 30 years of experience in R&D and engineering, driving innovation in various industries.

What technology does 374Water specialize in?

374Water specializes in waste destruction technology, particularly its AirSCWO technology for wastewater treatment.

What are the goals for Raj Melkote at 374Water?

Raj Melkote aims to accelerate AirSCWO system development and enhance the company's engineering organization.

How does AirSCWO technology benefit customers?

AirSCWO technology helps customers meet discharge requirements, reduce disposal costs, and mitigate environmental risks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$SCWO Insider Trading Activity

$SCWO insiders have traded $SCWO stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAACOV NAGAR has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,322,292 shares for an estimated $1,294,373 .

. JAMES MICHAEL VANDERHIDER purchased 250,000 shares for an estimated $312,500

CHRIS M GANNON (President & CEO) purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

RICHARD H DAVIS purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MARC DESHUSSES purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

DEANNA RENE ESTES purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

BUDDIE J PENN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $25,000

PETER MANDEL (General Counsel) purchased 10,800 shares for an estimated $13,500

ADRIENNE ANDERSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,500

$SCWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SCWO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DURHAM, N.C., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Raj Melkote as its new Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”).





Raj Melkote brings over 30 years of experience as a Research & Development and Engineering executive with a track record of introducing and commercializing innovative new industrial technology products across a wide range of industries. He also brings extensive experience with implementing process improvements in high volume chemicals and materials manufacturing environments focused on scaling, driving efficiency, and speed to market. Prior to joining 374Water, Melkote was Chief Technology Officer at BayoTech Hydrogen, providing modular, scalable, and rapidly deployable hydrogen generation, transport, storage, and fueling solutions. In that role he led innovation, testing, design, and continuous improvement of BayoTech processes. Previously he worked for Edwards Vacuum where he introduced machine learning to develop predictive diagnostics around pump failures and spearheaded the XVS cryopump platform. Melkote has also held leadership, engineering, and R&D roles with Brooks Automation, Honeywell, United Technologies, and General Electric. Melkote received his PhD from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University, both in chemical engineering.





“We are excited to welcome Raj to 374Water and are privileged to have someone of his caliber and engineering skill set serve as our CTO,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “Raj brings tremendous expertise in strategy, product commercialization, new product development, and core technology innovation enabling us to more rapidly scale our business and further ruggedize and refine our AirSCWO technology. In his new role, he will lead and build 374Water’s Engineering organization. I am confident Raj’s leadership and deep engineering experience will allow us to further accelerate AirSCWO system development and more rapidly develop larger capacity AirSCWO Systems to meet the various waste destruction needs of the Municipal, Federal, and Industrial markets.”





Raj Melkote added, “I am honored to join 374Water at a pivotal time in the company’s growth as it seeks to address significant global wastewater treatment and waste management issues. 374Water’s incredible AirSCWO technology sits at the forefront of waste destruction technology solutions and innovation. I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team at 374Water to drive the Company’s growth and technological advancements across our markets globally."







About 374Water







374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting





www.374water.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





.







Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to scale our business and accelerate the development of our technology, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investor Relations and Media Contact







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America





Direct: 949-491-8235









SCWO@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us







