News & Insights

Stocks

37 Capital Inc. Faces Financial Struggles Amid Losses

November 29, 2024 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

37 Capital (TSE:JJJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

37 Capital Inc. has reported a net comprehensive loss for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, highlighting a financial struggle with total liabilities exceeding its assets. The company’s stockholders’ deficiency has widened, reflecting challenges in managing its financial commitments amid stagnant revenue streams. Despite these financial hurdles, the company continues to hold mineral property interests as part of its asset portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:JJJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.