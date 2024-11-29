37 Capital Inc. Faces Financial Struggles Amid Losses

37 Capital (TSE:JJJ) has released an update.

37 Capital Inc. has reported a net comprehensive loss for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, highlighting a financial struggle with total liabilities exceeding its assets. The company’s stockholders’ deficiency has widened, reflecting challenges in managing its financial commitments amid stagnant revenue streams. Despite these financial hurdles, the company continues to hold mineral property interests as part of its asset portfolio.

