37 Capital Inc. Faces Financial Challenges in 2024

37 Capital Inc. has released its unaudited interim financial statements for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, revealing a challenging period with a comprehensive loss. The company’s total liabilities have increased compared to the previous year, and its stockholders’ deficiency has widened. Investors should note the continuing financial hurdles as 37 Capital navigates its fiscal landscape.

