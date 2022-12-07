Markets
KRKR

36Kr Holdings Turns To Profit In Q3; Total Revenues Up 11.5%

December 07, 2022 — 04:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) reported third-quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB 5.1 million in the third quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB 26.4 million, prior year.

Net income attributable to shareholders was RMB 1.7 million, compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 30.5 million, last year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.042, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB 0.746.

Total revenues increased by 11.5% to RMB 94.6 million. Number of followers as of September 30, 2022 reached 26.8 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.