36Kr Holdings Turns To Profit In Q3; Total Revenues Up 11.5%

(RTTNews) - 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) reported third-quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB 5.1 million in the third quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB 26.4 million, prior year.

Net income attributable to shareholders was RMB 1.7 million, compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 30.5 million, last year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.042, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB 0.746.

Total revenues increased by 11.5% to RMB 94.6 million. Number of followers as of September 30, 2022 reached 26.8 million.

