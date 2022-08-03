36Kr Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shareholders are up 59% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

It is a pleasure to report that the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is up 88% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 17% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the stock has risen 59% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that 36Kr Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

36Kr Holdings' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 12%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 17% in a year. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:KRKR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt 36Kr Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 17% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 88% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for 36Kr Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

