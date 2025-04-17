36Kr Holdings Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

36Kr Holdings Inc. filed its annual report for fiscal year 2024 with the SEC, accessible on its website.

36Kr Holdings Inc. has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC as of April 17, 2025.

The filing of the annual report on Form 20-F demonstrates transparency and compliance with SEC regulations, which can enhance investor trust.

The availability of a free hard copy of the annual report for shareholders showcases the company's commitment to keeping its investors informed.

The press release highlights the company’s strategic positioning to capture growth in China’s New Economy, which may attract potential investors.

The press release does not include specific financial results or key performance indicators from the annual report, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and current financial health.



The mention of the annual report filing could imply that the company is fulfilling regulatory obligations but may attract scrutiny if there are concerns about its overall performance or compliance history.



Providing access to the annual report only upon request could be interpreted as a lack of proactive communication with shareholders, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among investors seeking timely information.

What is the purpose of 36Kr's annual report?

The annual report provides financial statements and insights about 36Kr's performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

How can I access 36Kr's annual report?

The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website and the SEC’s website.

Where do I request a hard copy of the annual report?

Requests for a hard copy should be directed to ir@36kr.com or the Investor Relations Department in Beijing.

What services does 36Kr Holdings Inc. offer?

36Kr offers online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services to support New Economy companies.

How does 36Kr support New Economy participants?

36Kr empowers New Economy participants through high-quality content, business services, and data analytics capabilities.

Full Release



BEIJING, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 17, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at



http://ir.36kr.com



and on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to



ir@36kr.com



or Investor Relations Department at 36Kr Holdings Inc., Building B6, Universal Business Park, No. 10 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100015, People's Republic of China.







About 36Kr Holdings Inc.







36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.36kr.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







36Kr Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Tel: +86 (10) 8965-0708





E-mail: ir@36kr.com





Piacente Financial Communications.





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677





E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com





Piacente Financial Communications.





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1(212) 481-2050





E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com



