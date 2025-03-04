36Kr Holdings Inc. Announces Second Half and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for March 11, 2025

36Kr Holdings Inc. will release 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

36Kr Holdings Inc. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second half and fiscal year 2024 on March 11, 2025, before U.S. market opening. The company's management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by phone after pre-registration. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's investor relations website, along with a replay option. 36Kr, a leading brand in China’s New Economy, aims to empower participants by offering high-quality content, business services, and data analytics solutions to meet the needs of evolving companies in the sector.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results andearnings conference calldemonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

Offering a live and archived webcast of the conference call enhances accessibility for stakeholders, which can foster greater engagement.

The company's positioning as a pioneering platform within China's New Economy suggests potential for capturing growth opportunities, indicating a positive outlook for future business expansion.

Potential Negatives

Company is reporting unaudited financial results, which may raise concerns about the accuracy or reliability of the announced figures.

Failure to provide detailed context or expectations leading up to theearnings callcould indicate a lack of transparency about its financial performance.

FAQ

When will 36Kr Holdings report its financial results?

36Kr Holdings will report its financial results on March 11, 2025, before U.S. market opening.

How can I join theearnings conference call

Participants can join the call by pre-registering through the provided link and dialing in 5 minutes early.

What time does theearnings calltake place?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

Where can I find more information about 36Kr Holdings?

More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.36kr.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $KRKR stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it will report its second half and fiscal year 2024 unaudited financial results, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 11, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.









Event Title:





36Kr Holdings Inc. Second Half and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call









Pre-registration link:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045861-8wngh5.html























Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



http://ir.36kr.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available for one week from the date of the conference, by dialing the following telephone numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









Mainland China:





400-120-9216









Replay PIN:





10045861























About 36Kr Holdings Inc.







36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.36kr.com



.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







In China:





36Kr Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Tel: +86 (10) 8965-0708





E-mail:



ir@36kr.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677





E-mail:



36Kr@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



36Kr@tpg-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.