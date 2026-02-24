361 Degrees International (TSIOF) Price Target Increased by 39.06% to 0.96

The average one-year price target for 361 Degrees International (OTCPK:TSIOF) has been revised to $0.96 / share. This is an increase of 39.06% from the prior estimate of $0.69 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $1.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.85% from the latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in 361 Degrees International. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 35.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSIOF is 0.07%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.53% to 24,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,709K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,912K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,755K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,301K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares , representing a decrease of 95.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSIOF by 41.14% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 756K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

