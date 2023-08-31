361 Degrees International (HKEX:1361) Price Target Increased by 9.47% to 5.91

The average one-year price target for 361 Degrees International (HKEX:1361) has been revised to 5.91 / share. This is an increase of 9.47% from the prior estimate of 5.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.15 to a high of 6.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.37% from the latest reported closing price of 4.12 / share.

361 Degrees International Maintains 3.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in 361 Degrees International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1361 is 0.05%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 34,853K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,639K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,448K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 5,073K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1361 by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,755K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMEMX - GMO Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 2,437K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1361 by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.