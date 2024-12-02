News & Insights

360 Ludashi Plans Strategic Agreements with Tech Group

December 02, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited (HK:3601) has released an update.

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 2024 to discuss and approve two key agreements with 360 Technology Group Co., Ltd. These agreements, the 360 Master Purchase and Sales Agreements for 2025-2027, involve strategic transactions that could impact the company’s future operations and growth, subject to shareholder approval.

