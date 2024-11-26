360 Ludashi Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Agreements

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited (HK:3601) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

360 Ludashi Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the release of its circular related to the 360 Master Purchase and Sales Agreements for 2025-2027. The circular, which includes key transaction details and shareholder meeting information, will now be dispatched by December 10, 2024. This postponement provides additional time to finalize necessary information, reflecting the company’s commitment to thoroughness and transparency.

For further insights into HK:3601 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.