360 DigiTech (QFIN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 19 after the bell. The company posted positive earnings surprises in the first and second quarters of 2020.

Earnings Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 80 cents, indicating an improvement of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Effective risk management and robust overall execution, especially product and operating performance, are most likely to have driven 360 DigiTech’s bottom line in the quarter. Notably, the company has been witnessing solid recovery from pandemic-induced business disruptions with increase in customer demand and asset quality return.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for 360 DigiTech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

360 DigiTech has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Performance of Some Business Services Companies

Equifax Inc. EFX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and improved 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.9% and improved 22% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the consensus mark by 90.5% but declining more than 37.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.7% but declined 12.7% year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.6% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.07 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus mark but declining 4% from the year-ago quarter.

