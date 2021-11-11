360 DigiTech (QFIN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN will report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 15 after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the past four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 44.9%, on average.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.33, indicating an improvement of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Effective risk management and robust overall execution, especially product and operating performance, are most likely to have driven 360 DigiTech’s bottom line in the quarter. The company has been witnessing solid recovery from pandemic-induced business disruptions with increase in customer demand and asset quality return.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for 360 DigiTech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

360 DigiTech has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year.

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock gained 74.1% over the past year against 16.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings per share of $2.17 beating the consensus mark by 1.9% and improving 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year.

IQVIA carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock gained 50.2% over the past year against 14% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Omnicom OMC reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

Omnicom also carries a Zacks Rank #3. The stock appreciated 20.9% over the past year, underperforming the 32.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

