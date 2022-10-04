360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shareholders have earned a 18% CAGR over the last three years

While 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 54% during that period.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

360 DigiTech became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:QFIN Earnings Per Share Growth October 4th 2022

We know that 360 DigiTech has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, 360 DigiTech's TSR for the last 3 years was 63%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

360 DigiTech shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. The market shed around 19%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 18% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for 360 DigiTech that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

