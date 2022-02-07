360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) lifts 7.1% this week, taking three-year gains to 50%

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. That's what has happened with the 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) share price. It's up 48% over three years, but that is below the market return. Disappointingly, the share price is down 3.3% in the last year.

Since the stock has added CN¥198m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, 360 DigiTech moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:QFIN Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how 360 DigiTech has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, 360 DigiTech shareholders took a loss of 2.0%, including dividends. In contrast the market gained about 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 15% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand 360 DigiTech better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for 360 DigiTech that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

