360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) closed at $13.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.97% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 7.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, down 5.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $705 million, up 28.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.60 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion, which would represent changes of -21.9% and +9.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.29.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

