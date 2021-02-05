360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) closed at $19.91, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 65.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QFIN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, QFIN is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QFIN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QFIN has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.12.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

